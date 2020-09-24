Global  
 

Seattle officer on leave after video shows cop rolling bicycle over head of person lying in street

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
A livestream shows an officer rolling a bike over the head or neck of a person lying in the street amid a protest in Seattle.
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Seattle police officer on bicycle runs over protester's head during Breonna Taylor demonstration

Seattle police officer on bicycle runs over protester's head during Breonna Taylor demonstration 00:38

 A police officer on a bicycle ran over a protester's head during a demonstration for Breonna Taylor in Seattle's Capitol Hill.

Amazon re-designs Echo, unveils car security, indoor drone and gaming

 Amazon staged a virtual press event from its Seattle headquarters to show off its lineup for the holiday selling season.
USATODAY.com

This Microsoft Flight Simulator video highlights 40 years of PC gaming changes

 Microsoft kicked off its virtual Ignite conference today with a look back at how Microsoft Flight Simulator has changed since its introduction in 1982. The..
The Verge

The 10,000-person dance party streaming in your living room

 Illustration by Claudia Chinyere Akole

If you were to picture the opposite of social distancing, you might envision a humid dance floor in a..
The Verge
NYC, Seattle, Portland Designated as 'Anarchist Jurisdictions' by DOJ [Video]

NYC, Seattle, Portland Designated as 'Anarchist Jurisdictions' by DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the designations on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

