'Let the world see': Church where 100,000 saw Emmett Till's open casket is now on a list of U.S. endangered historic places

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The church where an estimated 100,000 people viewed Emmett Till's open casket of Emmett Till was listed among America's most endangered historic places Thursday.
 
