Pac-12 football will resume November 6

IAF aircraft gifted to AMU listed online for sale, post removed later



Fighter aircraft gifted by Indian Air Force to Aligarh Muslim University in 2009, was listed online for sale at price of Rs 9.99 crore. However, the post was removed soon after the incident came to light. University Prof Mohd Wasim Ali said, "Someone listed the fighter aircraft on OLX, however, this is completely fake." University will conduct an investigation in the matter.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published on January 1, 1970