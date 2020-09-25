|
Pac-12 football will resume November 6
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
University presidents voted unanimously to lift a January 1 moratorium on athletic competition.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pac-12 Conference American collegiate athletics conference
Pac-12 announces it will begin college football season on Nov. 6The Pac-12 reversed its earlier decision and will attempt to play a seven-game schedule beginning Nov. 6. Teams will be considered for the CFP.
USATODAY.com
Decision by Big Ten to play football this fall might be catalyst for Pac-12 doing the sameWith the Big Ten's decision to play football starting in October, the Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference not scheduled to play this calendar year.
USATODAY.com
Big Ten reverses course, will play football this fallThe Big Ten Conference will play football starting on October 24, reversing course after previously saying it wouldn't play until the spring. CBS Sports' Dennis..
CBS News
Mixed messages leave college players at a crossroads
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:56Published
University Academic institution for further education
Australian uni students rally against education cutsUniversity students and staff across New South Wales have held protests over education cuts. Some protesters were fined for breaching COVID-19 public health..
SBS
'Deplorable' house parties will not be tolerated, warns health minister
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:51Published
IAF aircraft gifted to AMU listed online for sale, post removed later
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this