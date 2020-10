NYC Schools Updates: COVID Case At Staten Island Middle School Forces 50 Staffers To Quarantine Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Fifty staffers at IS 51 have been ordered to quarantine after a colleague of theirs tested positive for the



The school ventilation report shows that of the 115 classrooms with windows, 92 of them have windows that are unable to open. [ more › ] Fifty staffers at IS 51 have been ordered to quarantine after a colleague of theirs tested positive for the coronavirus The school ventilation report shows that of the 115 classrooms with windows, 92 of them have windows that are unable to open. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Teachers Union On First Day Of In-Person Classes For Middle, High Schoolers



United Federation of Teachers holds news conference as middle and high school students head back for in-person classes. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 17:46 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this