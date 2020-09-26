|
California braces for power shutoffs and weather that could fan wildfire flames
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Pacific Gas & Electric warned it may cut power from Sunday morning to Monday, potentially affecting 97,000 customers in 16 counties.
|
|
Pacific Gas and Electric Company American utility company
California State in the western United States
