Thousands in London protest lockdowns and social distancing rules

CBS News Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Speakers criticized government-imposed restrictions as an overreaction to the pandemic that needlessly restricted the public's human rights and freedom of expression.
Police colleagues remember officer killed in Croydon [Video]

Police colleagues remember officer killed in Croydon

Tributes have been paid to the "friendly, capable, lovely" police sergeant shot dead in a custody suite in Croydon, south London. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published

Angelina Jolie donates to 6-year-olds’ lemonade stand raising money for Yemen

 Two young philanthropists in London selling lemonade to raise money for Yemen got a generous contribution from one Hollywood star. Imtiaz Tyab speaks to the pair..
CBS News

Covid: Thousands gather in London for anti-restrictions protest

 The demonstrators in Trafalgar Square did not appear to be social distancing or wearing masks.
BBC News

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:52Published
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:37Published
Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:44Published

Thousands protest Covid-19 restrictions in central London

 London's Metropolitan Police has warned demonstrators to follow social-distancing rules. Police said before the event that officers will first engage with people...
