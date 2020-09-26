|
Police Move In As Thousands Protest COVID-19 Restrictions in London
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoPolice in London moved in to break up a protest of thousands of people demonstrating today against coronavirus restrictions. Authorities said protesters were violating social distancing rules.
Metropolitan Police Officers were visible around the perimeter as the "We Do Not Consent" protest began. Thousands...
