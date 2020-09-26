Global  
 

Police Move In As Thousands Protest COVID-19 Restrictions in London

Newsy Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Police Move In As Thousands Protest COVID-19 Restrictions in LondonWatch VideoPolice in London moved in to break up a protest of thousands of people demonstrating today against coronavirus restrictions. Authorities said protesters were violating social distancing rules.

Metropolitan Police Officers were visible around the perimeter as the "We Do Not Consent" protest began. Thousands...
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Violence ERUPTS as police clash with anti-lockdown protesters in Trafalgar Square, London

Violence ERUPTS as police clash with anti-lockdown protesters in Trafalgar Square, London 04:14

 Scuffles and violence occurred as thousands gathered in London's Trafalgar Square today (September 26) in protest at Boris Johnson's COVID-19 measures. Police drew batons and several officers and protesters were injured. The ‘We Do Not Consent’ rally called for a challenge to the Coronavirus Act...

