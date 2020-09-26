Global  
 

Who is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's pick for the Supreme Court?

CBS News Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
President Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court
 CBS News has learned that President Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

President Trump Announces Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Nominee

 President Trump just officially tapped his pick for the next Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg ... and he unveiled his top choice as..
TMZ.com

Amy Coney Barrett: Trump nominates conservative favourite for Supreme Court

 The 48-year-old judge and former law professor from Indiana is a favourite of social conservatives.
BBC News

Amy Coney Barrett: Who is Trump's Supreme Court pick?

 A stalwart conservative, Amy Coney Barrett would swing the highest US court further right.
BBC News

Amy Coney Barrett named President Trump's third Supreme Court nominee

 Amy Coney Barrett, a Catholic, law professor and Court of Appeals judge, is President Donald Trump's pick for his third Supreme Court nomination.
 
USATODAY.com

Watch live: President Trump announces Supreme Court nominee

 Seizing an opportunity to consolidate conservative control of the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump on Saturday was poised to nominate federal appeals court..
USATODAY.com

Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee [Video]

Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee

President Donald Trump is set to announce his third Supreme Court nominee in the Rose Garden. The President's expected choice of Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett is a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame..

President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court [Video]

President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett has described abortion as "always immoral". The Republican-dominated Senate is planning to confirm her and the Democrats are powerless to stop it.View on euronews

Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court [Video]

Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a plannednews conference on Saturday to announce his nomination. "We're going to benaming the nominee who hopefully will be on that..

What Is The 'Biden Rule' On Supreme Court Nominations?

What Is The 'Biden Rule' On Supreme Court Nominations? Watch VideoSenate Republicans say their decision to move forward with considering President Trump's Supreme Court nominee in an election year is NOT hypocritical...
Newsy

Arizona Special Election Could Impact Supreme Court Justice Nomination

Arizona Special Election Could Impact Supreme Court Justice Nomination Watch VideoA special election to finish Sen. John McCain's term could impact the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice.  If Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly...
Newsy

How To Watch President Trump's Supreme Court Nomination On Newsy

How To Watch President Trump's Supreme Court Nomination On Newsy Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump is expected to announce his nomination to the Supreme Court Saturday, filling the seat vacated by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg....
Newsy


