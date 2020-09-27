Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

Global  
 

CBS News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
President Trump announced on Saturday that he is nominating appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Mr. Trump said he wants his nominee confirmed by the Senate before Election Day, in case the Supreme Court is called upon to decide the election. Nikole Killion has more.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: President Donald Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Justice

President Donald Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Justice 00:33

 President Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last week.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court [Video]

Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and she pledged to become a justice in the mold of the late staunch conservative Antonin Scalia - another milestone in Trump's rightward shift of the top U.S. judicial body. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:45Published

Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump on Saturday announced he would be nominating Judge Amy Comey Barrett to the Supreme Court. "I love the U.S. Constitution and will be mindful of..
CBS News

The Judiciary Committee will hold hearings starting Oct. 12. Here is what’s next.

 Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican majority leader, has already vowed that the Senate will vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee by..
NYTimes.com

What Trump’s Supreme Court pick could mean for Americans

 With President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford explains the president’s..
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett American judge

AP Top Stories Sept. 26 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 26th: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for court; Dozens in body armor in Portland for right-wing rally; Woman to..
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States


United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Senate hearings for Amy Coney Barrett to begin Oct. 12 as Republicans eye Election Day

 Senate Republicans have indicated they want to confirm Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett before Election Day, which is 38 days away.
USATODAY.com

After Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett, Senate now must ask these questions

 Our View: A Supreme Court confirmation fight just 38 days from a presidential election, after denying Merrick Garland hearings in 2016, harms America.
USATODAY.com

President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett

President Donald Trump has named Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
Discussing President Trump's Supreme Court nominee [Video]

Discussing President Trump's Supreme Court nominee

Republican and Democratic voices discuss President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 11:12Published
President Trump Names Chicago Federal Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nominee [Video]

President Trump Names Chicago Federal Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nominee

President Donald Trump has picked federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:40Published

Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. What happens next in Senate confirmation process

 Now that Trump has named Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, the Senate can start its nomination process.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsIndiaTimesNYTimes.comNew Zealand HeraldNPR

Trump: Barrett 'a woman of unparalleled achievement'

 US President Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice.
BBC News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories Sept. 26 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 26th: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for court; Dozens in body armor in Portland for right-wing rally; Woman to...
USATODAY.com


