Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
President Trump announced on Saturday that he is nominating appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Mr. Trump said he wants his nominee confirmed by the Senate before Election Day, in case the Supreme Court is called upon to decide the election. Nikole Killion has more.
