Mariah Carey and her vision of success

CBS News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
With a record 19 chart-topping hits, singer and songwriter Mariah Carey spun a bleak and scary childhood into gold and platinum. Now 50 and the devoted mother to nine-year-old twins, she talks with Jane Pauley about her new memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," and about escaping the darkest chapters of her life.
