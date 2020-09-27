|
Mariah Carey and her vision of success
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
With a record 19 chart-topping hits, singer and songwriter Mariah Carey spun a bleak and scary childhood into gold and platinum. Now 50 and the devoted mother to nine-year-old twins, she talks with Jane Pauley about her new memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," and about escaping the darkest chapters of her life.
|
|
|
Mariah Carey American singer-songwriter, record producer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur
Jane Pauley American journalist
