|
ShowBiz Minute: DuVernay, BTS, Leslie Harington
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Ava DuVernay, her company, honored by MacDowell artist colony: K-pop band BTS announces new album to be released in November; "Game of Thrones" stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington expecting first child. (Sept. 28)
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
BTS South Korean boy band
Investors swamp IPO for BTS music label
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37Published
Big news, BTS Army! The band's second new album of 2020, 'BE,' arrives Nov. 202020 is looking up for BTS fans: The K-pop group is set to release "BE" on Nov. 20, the Korean pop band's second studio album of the year.
USATODAY.com
PUBG Mobile floods its game with K-pop band BlackpinkPUBG Mobile is adding a new song from K-pop band Blackpink to its lobby. Players can listen to the band’s single “How You Like That” ahead of their..
The Verge
‘Life goes on,’ BTS tells world youth amid COVID-19 crisis in UNGA messageK-pop superstars BTS delivered a powerful message to young people around the world who are struggling to cope with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic...
WorldNews
Ava DuVernay American film director
Rose Leslie Scottish actress
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting first baby
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Surprise! Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first babyRose Leslie debuted her baby bump during an interview and shoot with Make Magazine for their "Bold Issue."
USATODAY.com
MacDowell (artists' residency and workshop) Artists' residency program and campus in Peterborough, New Hampshire, United States
Kit Harington English actor and producer
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this