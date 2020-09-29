Global  
 

ShowBiz Minute: Ai Weiwei, Seyfried, Prince George

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Dissident Ai Weiwei protests possible extradition of Julian Assange; Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski have a baby boy; Malta seeks shark tooth fossil presented to Prince George. (Sept. 29)
 
Amanda Seyfried Amanda Seyfried American actress, singer, and model

Amanda Seyfried gives birth to baby boy [Video]

Amanda Seyfried gives birth to baby boy

Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried has given birth to her second child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Amanda Seyfried: Birth Of Second Baby [Video]

Amanda Seyfried: Birth Of Second Baby

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski followed Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's example and announced the birth of their child through the charities they work with, INARA and War Child. The couple released a brief statement on War Child's Instagram alongside the first photo of their son. This content is imported from Instagram. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight in June about how she has decided what she will and won't share on her Instagram.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Amanda Seyfried credits living on a farm for strengthening her marriage [Video]

Amanda Seyfried credits living on a farm for strengthening her marriage

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about moving to a farm in upstate New York, saying that the lifestyle change has had a positive impact on her family's wellbeing.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Prince George of Cambridge Prince George of Cambridge British prince; Son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Oops! Hand back that ancient shark tooth, Prince George: It's a Maltese cultural artifact

 Did famed naturalist David Attenborough illegally acquire a giant ancient shark tooth in Malta in 1960s? And will Prince George have to return it?
USATODAY.com

Sir David Attenborough: Naturalist gives Prince George a fossil at royal screening

 Sir David presented Prince George with a fossilised shark tooth at a screening of his new programme.
BBC News
Kate meets fellow parents in London park to discuss support during lockdown [Video]

Kate meets fellow parents in London park to discuss support during lockdown

The Duchess of Cambridge has met up with mothers in a London park to chatabout how they have been helping each other out during the pandemic. Theduchess – mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – wasgreeted in the autumn sunshine in the picturesque Old English Garden inBattersea Park, south London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Ai Weiwei Ai Weiwei Chinese conceptual artist and dissident

Ai Weiwei: 'Too late' to curb China's global influence

 The Chinese artist and dissident says the West should have worried about China decades ago.
BBC News
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei holds protest against Assange extradition [Video]

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei holds protest against Assange extradition

Weiwei claimed that the treatment of Assange bore similarities to the way Chinese authorities suppress dissidents.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Artist Ai Weiwei holds silent protest against Julian Assange extradition [Video]

Artist Ai Weiwei holds silent protest against Julian Assange extradition

Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei has staged a silent protest against theextradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Assange’s case has attractedthe support of high-profile figures including fashion designer Dame VivienneWestwood, actress Pamela Anderson, and rapper MIA, who have spoken out invarious forms for the Free Assange campaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published
Silent protest held in London for Julian Assange [Video]

Silent protest held in London for Julian Assange

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei stages a silent protest in support of Julian Assange outside the Old Bailey in central London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

Thomas Sadoski Thomas Sadoski American actor


Julian Assange Julian Assange Australian programmer, editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks

CBS Weekend News, September 26, 2020

 Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court; Julian Assange fighting extradition to U.S. in London court
CBS News

Malta Malta Island country in the central Mediterranean

Malta: Ex-PM Joseph Muscat's top aide freed on bail in corruption probe [Video]

Malta: Ex-PM Joseph Muscat's top aide freed on bail in corruption probe

Keith Schembri was arrested as part of a money laundering probe linked to the sale of Maltese passports to rich people from non-EU countries.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:24Published

