Biden: "I am the Democratic Party right now"

CBS News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
At the first presidential debate, President Trump tried to say Joe Biden would be "dominated" by "socialists" in the Democratic party on health care. Biden replied "I am the Democratic party right now."
