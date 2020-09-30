Global  
 

Fact-checking the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

CBS News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett fact-checked some of the comments made during the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. Watch his report here.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: President Trump slams Hunter Biden at first presidential debate

President Trump slams Hunter Biden at first presidential debate 01:05

 President Trump seemed to try to rattle Joe Biden by bringing up Biden’s son, Hunter.

Trump and Biden trade attacks over COVID response

 President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked each others' credibility and competence as they debated the response to COVID-19..
"Shut up, man": Biden and Trump make personal jabs during debate

 From Biden calling Trump a "clown," to Trump mocking Biden's mask – the nominees did not mince words.
President Donald Trump, during debate, declares, 'I brought back Big Ten football'

 While addressing debate topic of economy, President Donald Trump brought up the return of Big Ten football: "It was me, and I'm very happy to do it."
How the New York Times report on President Trump's taxes may play into the first debate

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the New York Times report on the president's tax returns may play..
The Takeout: A CBS News original political podcast

 “The Takeout” is a weekly podcast about politics, policy and pop culture hosted by CBS News Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.
Kamala Harris said President Trump "denigrated the office" with his performance at first debate

 Following the first presidential debate, Joe Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, said President Trump "denigrated the office" with his performance...
Do presidential debates matter? Polls show most voters say no [Video]

Do presidential debates matter? Polls show most voters say no

As President Trump and Joe Biden try to sway voters, most have already decided who they will support in November

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:59Published
Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Biden spar over white supremacy, ANTIFA at first debate [Video]

Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Biden spar over white supremacy, ANTIFA at first debate

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden argue about white supremacy and ANTIFA at the first 2020 presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:45Published
CBS4 Political Analyst Jim DeFede Breaks Down The First 2020 Presidential Debate [Video]

CBS4 Political Analyst Jim DeFede Breaks Down The First 2020 Presidential Debate

DeFede takes a deep dive at Tuesday's showdown.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:12Published

Just 6% say they're watching the debate because they're undecided, but that's larger than it sounds

 Just 6% of likely viewers of the first 2020 presidential debate say they're tuning in because they're still undecided about who to vote for. That may sound...
What Time is the Debate? Streaming, Moderators, Location and More

 The first debate between President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes place Tuesday night from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern.
What voters are watching for in tonight's debate?

 The vast majority of 2020 voters already have their mind made up about who they're casting their ballot for, so why are they tuning in to the first debate...
