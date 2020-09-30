|
Fact-checking the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett fact-checked some of the comments made during the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. Watch his report here.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump and Biden trade attacks over COVID responsePresident Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked each others' credibility and competence as they debated the response to COVID-19..
USATODAY.com
"Shut up, man": Biden and Trump make personal jabs during debateFrom Biden calling Trump a "clown," to Trump mocking Biden's mask – the nominees did not mince words.
CBS News
President Donald Trump, during debate, declares, 'I brought back Big Ten football'While addressing debate topic of economy, President Donald Trump brought up the return of Big Ten football: "It was me, and I'm very happy to do it."
USATODAY.com
Major Garrett American journalist
How the New York Times report on President Trump's taxes may play into the first debateCBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the New York Times report on the president's tax returns may play..
CBS News
The Takeout: A CBS News original political podcast“The Takeout” is a weekly podcast about politics, policy and pop culture hosted by CBS News Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Kamala Harris said President Trump "denigrated the office" with his performance at first debateFollowing the first presidential debate, Joe Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, said President Trump "denigrated the office" with his performance...
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this