Proud Boys Celebrate Trump's 'Stand Back and Stand By' Comments During Debate Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Members of the Proud Boys, a neofascist SPLC-designated hate group, celebrated after President Trump declined to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and, instead told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during Tuesday’s



“Trump basically said to go f— them up! this makes me so happy,” Joe Biggs, an organizer for the group, wrote on Parler.



“I will stand down sir!!!” Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys chairman, also wrote on Parler. “Standing by sir. So Proud of my guys right now.”



*Also Read:* Biden-Trump Debate Marred by Interruptions, Chaos: 'That Was a S- Show'



During Tuesday’s debate,



“Sure, I’m willing to do that,” Trump said. But when Wallace asked him to do so, Trump deflected and said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem.”







The Proud Boys are ecstatic tonight about getting mentioned in the



"Trump basically said to go fuck them up! this makes me so happy," writes one prominent Proud Boy. pic.twitter.com/hYA7yQVAOn



— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 30, 2020











Chris Wallace: "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down…"



Trump: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left." pic.twitter.com/4vrPocKzcu



— Axios (@axios) September 30, 2020







