Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Proud Boys Celebrate Trump’s ‘Stand Back and Stand By’ Comments During Debate

The Wrap Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Proud Boys Celebrate Trump’s ‘Stand Back and Stand By’ Comments During DebateMembers of the Proud Boys, a neofascist SPLC-designated hate group, celebrated after President Trump declined to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and, instead told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

“Trump basically said to go f— them up! this makes me so happy,” Joe Biggs, an organizer for the group, wrote on Parler.

“I will stand down sir!!!” Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys chairman, also wrote on Parler. “Standing by sir. So Proud of my guys right now.”

*Also Read:* Biden-Trump Debate Marred by Interruptions, Chaos: 'That Was a S- Show'

During Tuesday’s debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump, “Are you willing to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and say they need to stand down and not to add to the violence in these cities as we saw in Kenosha and in Portland?”

“Sure, I’m willing to do that,” Trump said. But when Wallace asked him to do so, Trump deflected and said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem.”



The Proud Boys are ecstatic tonight about getting mentioned in the debate tonight.

"Trump basically said to go fuck them up! this makes me so happy," writes one prominent Proud Boy. pic.twitter.com/hYA7yQVAOn

— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 30, 2020





Chris Wallace: "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down…"

Trump: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left." pic.twitter.com/4vrPocKzcu

— Axios (@axios) September 30, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Biden-Trump Debate Marred by Interruptions, Chaos: 'That Was a S– Show'

Chris Wallace Slammed for Biden-Trump Debate Performance: 'This Is a Disgrace'

Biden Campaign Is Already Selling 'Will You Shut Up, Man?' T-shirts
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Police arrest antifa during Proud Boys protest in Portland

Police arrest antifa during Proud Boys protest in Portland 01:32

 A coalition of pro-Trump and right-wing activists including the Proud Boys rallied in Portland Saturday afternoon against Antifa.A state of emergency had been declared by Oregon Governor Kate Brown Friday afternoon, placing Oregon State Police, rather than local police, in charge.The rally...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally [Video]

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump tells Proud Boys to 'stand by' after being asked to condemn white supremacists in presidential debate

 "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," Trump said on Tuesday evening when pressed by moderator Chris Wallace and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Business Insider Also reported by •USATODAY.comJust JaredCBS NewsSBSWashington PostHaaretzTelegraph.co.uk

‘The Most Despicable Answer in Presidential Debate History’: Trump Comments About White Supremacists and Proud Boys Sparks Confusion, Outrage on Twitter

‘The Most Despicable Answer in Presidential Debate History’: Trump Comments About White Supremacists and Proud Boys Sparks Confusion, Outrage on Twitter President Donald Trump told far-right neo-fascist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" when former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris...
Mediaite Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk

From Debate Stage, Trump Declines To Denounce White Supremacy

 Asked to disavow white supremacists, Trump addressed the Proud Boys directly, telling them to "Stand Back, Stand By." He did not expand on what he meant.
NPR Also reported by •SBSHaaretz

Tweets about this

suzotchka67

Susan P. RT @oneunderscore__: New from me and @BrandyZadrozny: The Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pledged allegiance to President Donald… 3 seconds ago

KyConnex

Ky Adderley Proud Boys celebrate after Trump's debate callout. Time for this president to GO!!!! If you need… https://t.co/VHFtkJeZfB 4 seconds ago

2inspiregiving

P RT @NBCNews: The Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, are celebrating tonight after President Trump told them to "stand back and stand… 12 seconds ago

dcjohnson

Dave Johnson RT @BrandyZadrozny: “To say Proud Boys are energized by this is an understatement...They were pro-Trump before this shout-out, and they are… 13 seconds ago

SherriJ96805860

Sherri Johnson Proud Boys celebrate after Trump's debate callout https://t.co/kxh3Orpzjt 41 seconds ago

ashleybabee_x33

ashley 🌹 RT @thehill: Proud Boys celebrate online after Trump's debate "stand back, stand by" comment https://t.co/K5llI9HNqU https://t.co/1G1A89Pqya 41 seconds ago

CharlotteChar22

𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝗼𝐭𝐭𝐞🐞💜 RT @SadieMaeTN: The Proud Boys pledged allegiance to Trump tonight after he told the group to "stand back and stand by" during the debate.… 49 seconds ago

jangle197

🌏🌳💛🔥💧💰Janine G RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS: Violent White Supremacists Celebrate Trump's Encouragement of Them to "Stand By"—for What Reason Is Unclea… 1 minute ago