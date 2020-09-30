Debate commission could cut microphones to limit interruptions

House Democrats Demand Climate Be 'Centerpiece’



Dozens of House Democrats are calling for the climate crisis to be a central focus of the upcoming presidential and vice presidential debates. In a letter Wednesday to the Commission on Presidential Debates, 70 lawmakers stressed that their constituents must hear from the candidates about how they plan to tackle “one of the most pressing and all-consuming issues currently facing our country.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970