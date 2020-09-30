Global  
 

Debate commission could cut microphones to limit interruptions

CBS News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
As the Commission on Presidential Debates is promising an updated format, an informed source tells CBS News that could include controlling the candidates' microphones. Major Garrett has more.
