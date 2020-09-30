|
Debate commission could cut microphones to limit interruptions
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
As the Commission on Presidential Debates is promising an updated format, an informed source tells CBS News that could include controlling the candidates' microphones. Major Garrett has more.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Commission on Presidential Debates Bi-partisan U.S. presidential debate organizing group formed in 1987
Debate commission promises changes after chaotic first face-offAfter a debate full of insults and interruptions, the Commission on Presidential Debates said changes will be coming to "ensure a more orderly discussion" at the..
CBS News
The Commission on Presidential Debates says it will change the debate format after Trump’s frequent interruptions.
NYTimes.com
Debates commission says changes coming to format for next 2 debatesThe announcement from the Commission on Presidential Debates comes after the first debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden spiraled..
CBS News
House Democrats Demand Climate Be 'Centerpiece’
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this