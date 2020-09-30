|
Senate Clears Stopgap Spending Bill to Avoid a Shutdown, Sending It to Trump
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The measure provides funding for the government until Dec. 11, delaying the threat of a shutdown until after the general election.
