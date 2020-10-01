Global  
 

Oregon sheriff refutes Trump's claim of support

Thursday, 1 October 2020
Multnomah County, Oregon Sheriff Mike Reese says he "didn't appreciate" President Trump's comments in Tuesday night's debate and tweeted that he 'will never support" Trump. During the debate, Trump claimed he had the support of the "Portland sheriff."
 
News video: Portland Sheriff Refutes Trump’s Brag

 During the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the sheriff in Oregon endorsed him.

