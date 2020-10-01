|
Oregon sheriff refutes Trump's claim of support
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Multnomah County, Oregon Sheriff Mike Reese says he "didn't appreciate" President Trump's comments in Tuesday night's debate and tweeted that he 'will never support" Trump. During the debate, Trump claimed he had the support of the "Portland sheriff."
