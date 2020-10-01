Former President Barack Obama, Shaq Among Virtual Fans for NBA Finals Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Former President Barack Obama was in the house for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Kind of.



The notoriously avid hoops fan was among the famous faces projected into the virtual fan stands at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Wednesday night.



Since actual fans are not permitted in the stands for the game, the league has been putting virtual fans on a big screen to serve as its version of a crowd.



*Also Read:* Why ABC's NBA Finals Face Uphill Battle in TV Ratings - Despite LeBron James and the Lakers



For the Finals, the NBA really brought out the big names. Among the stars on Wednesday included Obama, Shaquille O’Neal, James Worthy, Paul Gasol, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Robin Roberts.



This year’s NBA Finals, the capper to the longest NBA season in history, features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (LeBron’s former team).







President Obama and NBA legends at Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/KVWDYeE2dw



— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 1, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Why ABC's NBA Finals Face Uphill Battle in TV Ratings – Despite LeBron James and the Lakers



Watch: ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Calls Out Breonna Taylor's Killers During NBA Coverage (Video)



Vince Carter Signs Multi-Year Deal With ESPN as NBA and College Basketball Analyst Former President Barack Obama was in the house for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Kind of.The notoriously avid hoops fan was among the famous faces projected into the virtual fan stands at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Wednesday night.Since actual fans are not permitted in the stands for the game, the league has been putting virtual fans on a big screen to serve as its version of a crowd.*Also Read:* Why ABC's NBA Finals Face Uphill Battle in TV Ratings - Despite LeBron James and the LakersFor the Finals, the NBA really brought out the big names. Among the stars on Wednesday included Obama, Shaquille O’Neal, James Worthy, Paul Gasol, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Robin Roberts.This year’s NBA Finals, the capper to the longest NBA season in history, features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (LeBron’s former team).President Obama and NBA legends at Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/KVWDYeE2dw— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 1, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Why ABC's NBA Finals Face Uphill Battle in TV Ratings – Despite LeBron James and the LakersWatch: ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Calls Out Breonna Taylor's Killers During NBA Coverage (Video)Vince Carter Signs Multi-Year Deal With ESPN as NBA and College Basketball Analyst 👓 View full article

