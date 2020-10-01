Global  
 

Former President Barack Obama, Shaq Among Virtual Fans for NBA Finals

Thursday, 1 October 2020
Former President Barack Obama, Shaq Among Virtual Fans for NBA FinalsFormer President Barack Obama was in the house for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Kind of.

The notoriously avid hoops fan was among the famous faces projected into the virtual fan stands at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Wednesday night.

Since actual fans are not permitted in the stands for the game, the league has been putting virtual fans on a big screen to serve as its version of a crowd.

*Also Read:* Why ABC's NBA Finals Face Uphill Battle in TV Ratings - Despite LeBron James and the Lakers

For the Finals, the NBA really brought out the big names. Among the stars on Wednesday included Obama, Shaquille O’Neal, James Worthy, Paul Gasol, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Robin Roberts.

This year’s NBA Finals, the capper to the longest NBA season in history, features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (LeBron’s former team).



President Obama and NBA legends at Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/KVWDYeE2dw

— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 1, 2020



