Judge Pushes Wilbur Ross and Commerce to Follow Orders on Census Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

A federal judge appears to have finally bent Wilbur Ross to her will after ruling the Commerce Department repeatedly violated her order to keep the census count going until the end of the month. Late Friday, at Koh's order, a Census official sent a text to all field staff... 👓 View full article

