Judge Pushes Wilbur Ross and Commerce to Follow Orders on Census

Newsmax Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
A federal judge appears to have finally bent Wilbur Ross to her will after ruling the Commerce Department repeatedly violated her order to keep the census count going until the end of the month. Late Friday, at Koh's order, a Census official sent a text to all field staff...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Judge Orders Census To Continue Through October

Judge Orders Census To Continue Through October 00:32

 On Friday, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to continue the Census until October 31. In an early decision, Judge Lucy Koh wrote in no uncertain terms that the Census count had to continue. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the count would end Monday, October 5th. Judge Koh said...

