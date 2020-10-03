‘Mean Girls’ Cast Reunites for the First Time to Promote Voting Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

The entire cast of “Mean Girls” got together for a virtual reunion to help get out the vote on Saturday.



The surprise reunion was hosted on



Stars Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Lizzy Caplan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Tim Meadows, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra and Daniel Franzese gathered to reminisce about the beloved 2004 film, with Lohan noting it was the first time they’d all gathered together since the premiere.



*Also Read:* 9 'Mean Girls' Secrets Revealed, From Amy Poehler's Fake Boobs to Lindsay Lohan's Feud



The cast recalled what it was like to be in the movie, discussed some of their favorite moments and lines, and Fey gave another update on the still-in-the-works movie adaptation of the “Mean Girls” Broadway musical.



Organized in collaboration with Headcount.org’s #GoodToVote campaign, the reunion called on fans to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot or volunteer as a poll worker.



You can watch the 16-minute chat with the cast below:





View this post on Instagram



Something fun for this tumultuous time. Thanks to all of you, we reached our goal with @headcountorg to get over 5,000 voter activations! To celebrate that – Tina Fey and I got the whole gang back together for a Mean Girls Reunion! Happy #MeanGirlsDay PS: It’s exactly 1 month from election day so please please make sure you are registered and have a plan to #vote on November 3rd – it’s so important! We can still keep the momentum going – head over to the link in my bio to learn more. @lindsaylohan @mingey @thereallacey @anagasteyer @whatsupdanny @jonathandbennett @rajivsurendra @headcountorg @meangirls @meangirlsbway



A post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Oct 3, 2020 at 9:59am PDT







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



9 'Mean Girls' Secrets Revealed, From Amy Poehler's Fake Boobs to Lindsay Lohan's Feud



'Mean Girls' Broadway Musical to Be Adapted Into New Feature Film, Tina Fey to Write and Produce



11 Best Back-to-School Movies, From 'Animal House' to 'Mean Girls' (Photos) The entire cast of “Mean Girls” got together for a virtual reunion to help get out the vote on Saturday.The surprise reunion was hosted on moderator Katie Couric’s Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 3, a.k.a. Mean Girls Day, as an effort to help inspire voters to get to the polls for next month’s presidential election.Stars Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Lizzy Caplan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Tim Meadows, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra and Daniel Franzese gathered to reminisce about the beloved 2004 film, with Lohan noting it was the first time they’d all gathered together since the premiere.*Also Read:* 9 'Mean Girls' Secrets Revealed, From Amy Poehler's Fake Boobs to Lindsay Lohan's FeudThe cast recalled what it was like to be in the movie, discussed some of their favorite moments and lines, and Fey gave another update on the still-in-the-works movie adaptation of the “Mean Girls” Broadway musical.Organized in collaboration with Headcount.org’s #GoodToVote campaign, the reunion called on fans to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot or volunteer as a poll worker.You can watch the 16-minute chat with the cast below:View this post on InstagramSomething fun for this tumultuous time. Thanks to all of you, we reached our goal with @headcountorg to get over 5,000 voter activations! To celebrate that – Tina Fey and I got the whole gang back together for a Mean Girls Reunion! Happy #MeanGirlsDay PS: It’s exactly 1 month from election day so please please make sure you are registered and have a plan to #vote on November 3rd – it’s so important! We can still keep the momentum going – head over to the link in my bio to learn more. @lindsaylohan @mingey @thereallacey @anagasteyer @whatsupdanny @jonathandbennett @rajivsurendra @headcountorg @meangirls @meangirlsbwayA post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Oct 3, 2020 at 9:59am PDT*Related stories from TheWrap:*9 'Mean Girls' Secrets Revealed, From Amy Poehler's Fake Boobs to Lindsay Lohan's Feud'Mean Girls' Broadway Musical to Be Adapted Into New Feature Film, Tina Fey to Write and Produce11 Best Back-to-School Movies, From 'Animal House' to 'Mean Girls' (Photos) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Golden Girls’ recreated with all-black cast



The one-night only event was the first episode of the 'Zoom Where It Happens' series. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago ROCKS film clip



ROCKS film clip The film follows teenager Rocks (Bukky Bakray) who fears that she and her little brother Emmanuel (D’angelou Osei Kissiedu) will be forced apart if anyone finds out they are living.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:04 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this

