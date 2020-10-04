|
Swiss Skydiver upsets Authentic to win 2020 Preakness Stakes
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
She became the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the Preakness, which this year served as the third leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.
