Swiss Skydiver upsets Authentic to win 2020 Preakness Stakes

CBS News Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
She became the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the Preakness, which this year served as the third leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.
 Joe Bianca, associate editor of Thoroughbred Daily News, discusses the 2020 Preakness with CBS2's Steve Overmyer. Swiss Skydiver is the first filly to win a Triple Crown race since Rachel Alexandria did it in 2009.

