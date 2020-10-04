Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday, physician says

CBS News Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Sunday that "if everything continues to go well" with the president's health, he could be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center as early as Monday. Watch the briefing from the president's medical team.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition

White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition 01:43

 The White House physician said Saturday night while the medical team is cautiously optimistic about President Donald Trump's condition, they are "not yet out of the woods." Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sean Conley Sean Conley American physician and Physician to the President

Dr Sean Conley: Physician to President Trump

 Dr Sean Conley has been offering updates on the president's condition. What do we know about him?
BBC News

President Trump's health due to COVID-19 was worse than revealed: White House

 Trump's doctor Sean Conley said on Friday night that he had recommended moving Trump to the Walter Reed Military Medical Centre after consulting specialists from..
DNA

Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's doctor dodges questions during media briefing

 Donald Trump's physician held his first briefing on the President's condition today, where he answered most, but not all, questions from reporters.The team of..
New Zealand Herald

What to Know About Sean Conley, the White House Physician

 Dr. Conley, who was appointed as President Trump’s physician in 2018, specializes in osteopathic medicine.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Ups and downs': Doctors say Donald Trump is improving while still hospitalized; aides project image of calm

 White House doctors said the president experienced "two episodes of transient drops" in his oxygen saturation, but he could be discharged as early as..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Could Be Discharged Monday, Health Questions Linger

 Donald Trump is doing well enough that he can be discharged as early as Monday, but the latest update from doctors raises new concerns about Trump's health and..
TMZ.com

COVID-19, Trump and the race to a vaccine: Voters weigh in

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan discusses with voters how the president's diagnosis and COVID-19 response could impact voters in the final push to..
CBS News

Gottlieb says those around Trump earlier in the week "not in the clear"

 The former FDA commissioner says "anyone who was with the president Tuesday, Wednesday is not in the clear."
CBS News

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight [Video]

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about his condition. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

In Pictures: Trump supporters hold rallies for the president

 Supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Hospital and elsewhere on Saturday.
BBC News

President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment

 As President Trump remains in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, a high-level source familiar with the president’s health is warning..
CBS News

Trump not on a "clear path to recovery," senior official says

 President Trump, who was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for COVID-19 treatment, is "still not on a clear path to recovery," a source familiar..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Latest Updates: President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Latest Updates: President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The White House physician said Friday night that Mr. Trump has begun Remdesivir therapy, and has taken one dose of the antiviral. The physician added that Mr. Trump is "doing very well" and has not..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 05:46Published
Former White House Physician on President Trump Getting COVID-19 [Video]

Former White House Physician on President Trump Getting COVID-19

A former White House physician joined TheStreet to discuss President Trump getting COVID-19.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 06:05Published
When Will Trump Announce SCOTUS Pick [Video]

When Will Trump Announce SCOTUS Pick

On Monday, President Donald Trump said he would announce his Supreme Court pick on Saturday. The President has been fielding advice and floating potential nominees to a wide orbit of advisers. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

'72 hours ago': Confusion rages over Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis timeline

 The timeline simply doesn't add up. Exclamation marks are flying thick and fast around two competing versions of Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis timeline after...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The WrapWorldNewsFOXNews.comTMZ.comUpworthy

‘SNL': Michael Che Says ‘There’s a Lot Funny About’ Trump Getting COVID-19 (Video)

‘SNL': Michael Che Says ‘There’s a Lot Funny About’ Trump Getting COVID-19 (Video) Though the cold open for the season premiere of “SNL” mostly elided Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, “Weekend Update” attacked the issue...
The Wrap

How healthy is Trump? Years of misinformation make it difficult to know

How healthy is Trump? Years of misinformation make it difficult to know On Friday morning, ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson confidently told Fox News that Donald Trump was not exhibiting any symptoms from coronavirus. Scramble...
WorldNews


Tweets about this