Trump could be discharged as early as Monday, physician says
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Sunday that "if everything continues to go well" with the president's health, he could be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center as early as Monday. Watch the briefing from the president's medical team.
