Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura To Resign After Agreeing To Plead Guilty To Using $255K In Campaign Funds For Personal Expenses



Joseph Stahura, the longtime mayor of Whiting, Indiana, is resigning after agreeing to plead guilty to federal fraud and tax charges, admitting he misused $255,000 in campaign funds for personal.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:42 Published on August 27, 2020