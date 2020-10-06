Global  
 

Trump upset over Atlantic article that suggests he disrespected troops, John McCain

CBS News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
President Trump returned from his Pennsylvania trip to the news of an article in The Atlantic, which suggests that he called fallen soldiers and late Senator John McCain losers. The alleged comments were in reference to a cancelled military visit in France during the 100th anniversary of WWI. Ben Tracy reports.
John McCain John McCain American politician and military officer

Trump 'pisses' McSally off with McCain comments: Top moments from debate with Mark Kelly in battleground Arizona

 McSally makes her strongest comments to date about the feud between the late U.S. Sen. John McCain and Trump; Kelly talks about his wife, Gabby Giffords.
USATODAY.com

Obama and the 2008 general election

 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft followed the first African-American presidential nominee as he took on Senator John McCain
CBS News

Meghan McCain welcomes baby girl: 'The View' reveals newborn's patriotic name

 Meghan McCain's father, the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, appears to have inspired his grandchild's patriotic moniker.
USATODAY.com
Cindy McCain Formally Endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain Formally Endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, widow of late Arizona Senator John McCain, announced her endorsement of Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump touts miracle coronavirus cure [Video]

Trump touts miracle coronavirus cure

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published
Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden [Video]

Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden

Donald Trump has vowed not to participate in next week’s debate withDemocratic nominee Joe Biden after organisers announced it will take placevirtually because of the US President’s diagnosis of Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Second Debate To Be Remote [Video]

Second Debate To Be Remote

On Thursday the Commission of Presidential debates announced that the second debate would be held remotely. The debate was scheduled to take place on October 15 in Miami. Trump's recent COVID-19 had led to speculation that it may be cancelled. Trump said he will not participate in a 'viral' debate. "I'm not gonna waste my time in a virtual debate."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Reince Priebus, Valerie Jarrett on big moments from VP debate, how it could shake up 2020 race

 Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris clashed on the White House's coronavirus response during Wednesday night's..
CBS News

Trump says he won't participate in virtual 2nd presidential debate

 "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating's all about," the president said.
CBS News

The Atlantic The Atlantic Magazine and multi-platform publisher based in Washington, D.C.

Yale doctor on President Trump's COVID-19 treatment and health condition

 President Trump is back at the White House but his doctors are warning he is "not out of the woods" yet. Dr. James Hamblin is a lecturer at the Yale School of..
CBS News

Trump secretly mocked Christian leaders: Report

 US President Donald Trump has secretly mocked Christian leaders, describing them as “schmoozed” and “conned,” though he was praising them in public..
WorldNews
Trump Flails In Wake Of Alleged 'Suckers,' 'Losers' Slam [Video]

Trump Flails In Wake Of Alleged 'Suckers,' 'Losers' Slam

Throughout his administration, President Donald Trump has typically managed to shrug off various scandals, investigations, and impeachment proceedings. But according to CNN, Trump was visibly distressed this weekend over a particular story published in The Atlantic. It alleged that he privately disparaged the war dead and wounded, calling them 'losers' and 'suckers.' Trump's angry reaction first triggered a massive pushback effort beginning Thursday night.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published
Trump's Record Of Dissing Military Troops, Families Is Coming Back To Bite Him [Video]

Trump's Record Of Dissing Military Troops, Families Is Coming Back To Bite Him

The political cat was set among the pigeons Wednesday with a publication of a scathing new article in The Atlantic magazine. According to CNN, the author cited multiple sources who recounted instances of President Donald Trump speaking scornfully of US military men and women. Trump allegedly called them 'losers' and 'suckers,' and expressed particular contempt for those who had been maimed, captured, or killed in the line of duty.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:52Published

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Former DHS officials call ICE billboards in Pennsylvania "wildly inappropriate" weeks ahead of election

 Billboards featuring alleged undocumented immigrants charged with, but not convicted of crimes have been placed around parts of Pennsylvania, a major..
CBS News

Polls show Biden edging out Trump in Iowa and Wisconsin and holding firm leads in Pennsylvania and Florida.

 Polls released on Wednesday showed Joe Biden edging out President Trump in Iowa and holding firm leads in Pennsylvania, Florida and Wisconsin.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, calls for national unity at Gettysburg

 Former Vice President Joe Biden made a campaign stop in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Tuesday and called for national unity and healing. CBS News..
CBS News
'He's from here': Biden and the battle for Scranton [Video]

'He's from here': Biden and the battle for Scranton

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania has become one of the central battlegrounds in the race to the White House, as the former Vice President casts the race as "Scranton versus Park Avenue." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:31Published

World War I World War I 1914–1918 global war starting in Europe

Trump: Defence chiefs want to keep contractors happy [Video]

Trump: Defence chiefs want to keep contractors happy

US president Donald Trump said on Monday that top Defence Department leaderswant to carry on waging wars in order to keep defence contractors “happy." MrTrump continues to fight allegations that he made offensive comments aboutfallen US service members, including calling First World War dead at anAmerican military cemetery in France “losers” and “suckers” in 2018.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' [Video]

Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers'

US President Donald Trump has dismissed as a 'hoax' an Atlantic magazinearticle claiming he called US war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' during a visitto a World War I cemetery in France. Mr Trump also attacked his former chiefof staff John Kelly as the likely source of the article, which claimed he alsocalled late Republican senator and decorated war hero John McCain a 'loser'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Ben Tracy American television reporter

President Trump tweets video calling COVID-19 diagnosis a “blessing”

 After returning to the White House, President Trump likened his illness to a "blessing" and claims his experimental treatment is a cure. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

Trump returns to Oval Office despite coronavirus infection

 President Trump, who is still infected with COVID and is believed to be contagious, returned to the Oval Office while more than 20 people connected to the White..
CBS News

Stephen Miller becomes the latest White House aide to test positive for COVID-19

 White House senior advisor Stephen Miller is the latest top aide to test positive, as President Trump continues to be treated for COVID-19. CBS News White House..
CBS News

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus

 The Trump administration is fighting back against a growing outbreak of coronavirus in both the White House and military as officials continue to test positive...
CBS News

Trump abruptly ends coronavirus stimulus bill negotiations

 President Trump has abruptly ended negotiations with Democrats over a new COVID stimulus bill, sending the stock market reeling by saying there will be no deal..
CBS News

Trump Shrugs Off Cindy McCain’s Endorsement of Joe Biden [Video]

Trump Shrugs Off Cindy McCain’s Endorsement of Joe Biden

President Trump responds after Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to endorse Democrat Joe Biden. The endorsement would follow McCain's appearance in a video about Biden's relationship with her late..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Cindy McCain, John McCain’s widow, endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain, John McCain’s widow, endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, has endorsed Joe Biden.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:28Published

VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure in history of our country'

 Democratic Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris landed quick blows in the first and only VP debate against Donald Trump's running mate Mike Pence that got off...
Mid-Day

Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump credited an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19 and suggested his diagnosis could be a...
SeattlePI.com

AP FACT CHECK: Pence echoes Trump misfires in VP debate

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Although more buttoned-up on the stage than his boss, Vice President Mike Pence nevertheless echoed many of President Donald Trump’s...
SeattlePI.com


