The Virus Surges in North Dakota, Filling Hospitals and Testing Attitudes

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
As Covid-19 cases grow in the Great Plains, one official said residents need to know “how perilously close we are to the edge.”
Twin brother and sister surprised with homecoming coronations

 A twin brother and sister received the surprise of their lives when they were crowned homecoming king and queen at their North Dakota high school. Norah..
CBS News

Fraternal twins crowned as homecoming king and queen

 A high school in North Dakota was the scene of a double surprise as a twin brother and sister were crowned homecoming king and queen.
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: US hospitals feel squeeze as infections spike in Midwest

 The coronavirus has tightened its grip on the American heartland, and with infections surging in the Midwest, some hospitals in Wisconsin and North Dakota are..
New Zealand Herald

Ransomware reportedly to blame for outage at US hospital chain

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Health care provider Universal Health Services, one of the largest chains in the US, has been hit by an..
The Verge

