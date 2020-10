Jacob Blake leaves hospital 6 weeks after police shooting

Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans



[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the Black man shot there by police. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:09 Published on January 1, 1970