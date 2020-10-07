Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jacob Blake leaves hospital 6 weeks after police shooting

CBS News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Blake's attorney said he's been moved to a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Jacob Blake is out of the hospital, attorney says

Jacob Blake is out of the hospital, attorney says 00:28

 Jacob Blake is out of the hospital and in a rehabilitation center, his attorney tells TMJ4 News.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shooting of Jacob Blake Shooting of Jacob Blake Police shooting of a man in Kenosha, Wisconsin

'The number one priority': Kenosha mayor takes on racial inequities after Jacob Blake shooting

 Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian is trying to fix "racial issues" in the city after the Jacob Blake shooting.
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin AG says Jacob Blake probe in final stages [Video]

Wisconsin AG says Jacob Blake probe in final stages

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Monday (September 21) that the investigation of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake is in its final stages.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published
Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans [Video]

Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the Black man shot there by police. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Most Hospitalised Coronavirus Patients Have Neurological Symptoms, Study Says [Video]

Most Hospitalised Coronavirus Patients Have Neurological Symptoms, Study Says

A paper published in the 'Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology' observed 509 Chicago COVID-19 patients this past spring

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Nearly one-third of hospitalized COVID patients develop brain malfunction, study finds

 Almost one-third of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 developed encephalopathy – a degeneration of brain function – according to a study by..
USATODAY.com

The story of the Chicago 7 trial

 Half a century ago the U.S. government prosecuted the accused leaders of anti-Vietnam War protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, where clashes with..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Kyle Rittenhouse fights extradition for Kenosha shooting charges [Video]

Kyle Rittenhouse fights extradition for Kenosha shooting charges

A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:12Published
Former Wisconsin police chief to review Jacob Blake shooting [Video]

Former Wisconsin police chief to review Jacob Blake shooting

Wisconsin’s attorney general announced that he has selected a former Madison police chief to serve as an independent consultant for prosecutors weighing whether to file charges against the officer..

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:51Published
Chaotic scenes as gunfire rings out during unrest after Jacob Blake shooting – video [Video]

Chaotic scenes as gunfire rings out during unrest after Jacob Blake shooting – video

Footage taken from the third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, appears to show an armed civilian fire at a person before running towards police officers. The protests began after the police..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Nearly one-third of hospitalized COVID patients develop brain malfunction, study finds

 Almost one-third of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 developed encephalopathy – a degeneration of brain function – according to a study by...
USATODAY.com

9 shot, 2 killed Tuesday in Chicago
Chicago S-T Also reported by •CBS News

Molson Coors begins major overhaul of its 147-year-old Colorado brewery

 Molson Coors Beverage Co. broke ground on an upgrade of its 147-year-old Golden, Colorado, brewery Tuesday that company leaders say will pump “hundreds of...
bizjournals


Tweets about this