Kayla Mueller, ISIS hostage killed in Syria, becomes a focus of Pence-Harris debate
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Mike Pence claimed Barack Obama and Joe Biden missed a chance to save hostage Kayla Mueller, whose parents have become Trump supporters.
