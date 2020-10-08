Global  
 

Reince Priebus, Valerie Jarrett on big moments from VP debate, how it could shake up 2020 race

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris clashed on the White House's coronavirus response during Wednesday night's debate. CBS News political analyst and President Trump's former chief of staff Reince Priebus and former senior adviser to President Obama Valerie Jarrett weigh in on how this could shake up the 2020 race.
Valerie Jarrett Valerie Jarrett American businesswoman and former government official


Vice President of the United States Vice President of the United States Second highest executive office in the United States government

VP debate offers rare return to normal politics

 Wednesday's vice presidential debate had sharp moments, some modest interruptions and violations of the debate clock. But the dynamics between Mike Pence and..
USATODAY.com

VP debate: Voters pleased with candidates' civility

 The BBC watched the stand-off between Harris and Pence with four US voters. What did they make of it?
BBC News

After VP debate, fans are hoping 'The Fly' actor Jeff Goldblum will land on this week's 'SNL'

 After a fly landed on VP Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate, fans thought of Jeff Goldblum's sci-fi film "The Fly" and "SNL."
USATODAY.com

'Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking:' Takeaways from the VP debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris

 The debate between Pence and Harris lacked the name calling and searing insults of the Trump-Biden showdown. But there were flashes of tension.
USATODAY.com

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate [Video]

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate

Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November. While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there were still moments of tension when Pence had to be reminded by Harris of whose turn it was to speak. Kamala Harris called the president’s handling of the pandemic "the greatest failure of any presidential administration" in history. Pence accused Harris and Biden of threatening to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court “if they somehow win this election.” A fly landing on Mike Pence’s head and remaining there for two minutes was the event’s viral moment, sparking a flurry of memes and its own parody Twitter page that now boasts over 17K followers. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:39Published
Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate

The single debate between the vice presidential candidates took place in Salt Lake City, It was moderated by Susan Page of 'USA Today'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Vice President Pence, Senator Kamala Harris go head-to-head in vice presidential debate

 Vice President Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced off in a socially distant first and only vice presidential debate. Although there were fewer interruptions..
CBS News

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Race for the White House: Pence and Harris in high-stakes VP debate [Video]

Race for the White House: Pence and Harris in high-stakes VP debate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:30Published
US Vice-presidential debate: Pence and Harris spar over virus, climate and taxes [Video]

US Vice-presidential debate: Pence and Harris spar over virus, climate and taxes

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:44Published

Reince Priebus Reince Priebus American attorney and politician, White House chief of staff

The potential impact of the first debate on the presidential race

 CBS News political analyst and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Second Debate To Be Remote [Video]

Second Debate To Be Remote

On Thursday the Commission of Presidential debates announced that the second debate would be held remotely. The debate was scheduled to take place on October 15 in Miami. Trump's recent COVID-19 had led to speculation that it may be cancelled. Trump said he will not participate in a 'viral' debate. "I'm not gonna waste my time in a virtual debate."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Trump says he won't participate in virtual 2nd presidential debate

 "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating's all about," the president said.
CBS News

President Trump tweets video calling COVID-19 diagnosis a “blessing”

 After returning to the White House, President Trump likened his illness to a "blessing" and claims his experimental treatment is a cure. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Second Trump v Biden debate to be virtual

 The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president's..
New Zealand Herald
Facebook bans militarized calls for poll watching [Video]

Facebook bans militarized calls for poll watching

Facebook on Wednesday banned calls for poll watching that use "militarized language," as it tightened a slew of restrictions ahead of U.S. elections next month amid mounting alarm that unfounded claims online could result in violence. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate [Video]

COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:04Published

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Kayla Mueller, ISIS hostage killed in Syria, becomes a focus of Pence-Harris debate

 Mike Pence claimed Barack Obama and Joe Biden missed a chance to save hostage Kayla Mueller, whose parents have become Trump supporters.
USATODAY.com
Obama wishes Trump a speedy recovery [Video]

Obama wishes Trump a speedy recovery

Former U.S. President Barack Obama sent well wishes at an online campaign event to his successor Donald Trump who is in the hospital after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:38Published

Eye Opener: Pence and Harris go head-to-head in VP debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris traded barbs in a more civilized debate compared to the match-up between President Trump and former Vice...
CBS News

Live coverage: President Trump's coronavirus recovery

 President Trump Wednesday said he's feeling great and views it as a "blessing from God" that he caught the coronavirus after returning to the White House from...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •UpworthyNewsy

President Trump tweets video calling COVID-19 diagnosis a “blessing”

 After returning to the White House, President Trump likened his illness to a "blessing" and claims his experimental treatment is a cure. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News Also reported by •Newsy

