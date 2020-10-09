Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers fight extradition in protest of turning him 'over to the mob'
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Kyle Rittenhouse was back in court on Friday morning as his attorneys continued their efforts to keep the 17-year-old accused killer in his home state of Illinois instead of being extradited to Wisconsin to face trial on homicide charges.
A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put..
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old from Antioch charged with killing two people and wounding another during protests in Kenosha last month, plans to fight extradition from Lake County to Wisconsin, his..