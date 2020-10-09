Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers fight extradition in protest of turning him 'over to the mob'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition



Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during demonstrations about race and justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will fight extradition from Illinois, his.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago Kyle Rittenhouse fights extradition for Kenosha shooting charges



A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:12 Published 2 weeks ago Kyle Rittenhouse, Charged With Killing Two During Kenosha Protests, Fighting Extradition To Wisconsin



Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old from Antioch charged with killing two people and wounding another during protests in Kenosha last month, plans to fight extradition from Lake County to Wisconsin, his.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:43 Published 2 weeks ago

