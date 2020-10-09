Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers fight extradition in protest of turning him 'over to the mob'

FOXNews.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Kyle Rittenhouse was back in court on Friday morning as his attorneys continued their efforts to keep the 17-year-old accused killer in his home state of Illinois instead of being extradited to Wisconsin to face trial on homicide charges. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition [Video]

Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during demonstrations about race and justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will fight extradition from Illinois, his..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:37Published
Kyle Rittenhouse fights extradition for Kenosha shooting charges [Video]

Kyle Rittenhouse fights extradition for Kenosha shooting charges

A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:12Published
Kyle Rittenhouse, Charged With Killing Two During Kenosha Protests, Fighting Extradition To Wisconsin [Video]

Kyle Rittenhouse, Charged With Killing Two During Kenosha Protests, Fighting Extradition To Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old from Antioch charged with killing two people and wounding another during protests in Kenosha last month, plans to fight extradition from Lake County to Wisconsin, his..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this