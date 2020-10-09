Global  
 

U.N. World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

CBS News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The U.N. World Food Programme has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat global hunger. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay joined CBSN from Rome with more.
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger

World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

WFP wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the world.

UN food agency wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

The United Nations' World Food Programme, which has coordinated medical logistics during the coronavirus pandemic, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, in what its boss said was a call to action that no one should go hungry with the wealth in the world today. Soraya Ali reports.

World Food Programme: What is the UN body and what does it do?

 The WFP has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its work to eradicate hunger and build peace.
BBC News

UN chief congratulates WFP on Nobel Peace Prize

 The World Food Program has won the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls..
USATODAY.com

Peace Prize recognises world hunger on the rise [Video]

World Food Programme trumps Thunberg for 2020 Peace Prize [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to theWorld Food Programme. The United Nations agency was honoured for its effortsto combat hunger, its contribution to bettering..

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme [Video]

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict...

