U.N. World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The U.N. World Food Programme has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat global hunger. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay joined CBSN from Rome with more.
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
UN food agency wins Nobel Peace Prize
World Food Programme: What is the UN body and what does it do?The WFP has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its work to eradicate hunger and build peace.
UN chief congratulates WFP on Nobel Peace PrizeThe World Food Program has won the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls..
Peace Prize recognises world hunger on the rise
Italian Women Demand Probe Over Graveyard for Their Aborted Foetuses
One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy
Google Maps' AR directions will soon show landmarks to help orient you
Cardinal George Pell heckled on return to Rome
