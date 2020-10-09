Global  
 

'It's the law': Kentucky AG seeks to keep Breonna Taylor grand jurors silent on case

USATODAY.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Attorney General Daniel Cameron wants an immediate stay on any judge's order granting grand jurors the right to speak freely in the Breonna Taylor case.
 
