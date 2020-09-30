Kentucky Judge Rules Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Can Speak Out About Case

Second Juror Request in Breonna Taylor case 10.15.2020
A second Grand Juror in the Breonna Taylor case is asking to be able to speak freely about what happened. As we've reported one juror has come forward asking to to speak freely about the case. They are..
Grand Jury tapes delayed from public release in Breonna Taylor case
A Kentucky judge may have decided to release recordings from the secret grand jury hearing today, but this morning the attorney general requested a delay. This as protests continue demanding justice..
Kentucky AG Requests Delay In Grand Jury Proceedings
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron wants to delay the release of secret grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case.