How the FBI spent months tracking the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Here's how the federal government thwarted an effort to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to court records, the FBI, police and prosecutors.
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan
