Andrew Cuomo & daughters on life under lockdown

CBS News Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Like so many other homes across America, the Governor's Mansion, in Albany, N.Y., has been a base for a family locked down during the COVID-19 outbreak. It's where Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his three adult daughters, Michaela, Mariah and Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, have been quarantining together. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with the Cuomo clan about giving each other support during the nation's monumental public health (and political) crisis.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Cynthia Nixon rules out running against Andrew Cuomo for New York Governor again

Cynthia Nixon rules out running against Andrew Cuomo for New York Governor again 00:55

 Cynthia Nixon won't run for the New York Governor position again after losing her bid to take the role from Andrew Cuomo back in 2018.

Andrew Cuomo Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York

N.Y.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest since July 15

 Still, Governor Cuomo insisted the "numbers remain good news," noting that public health officials traced 18% of positive tests this week to a so-called "Red..
CBS News

Andrew Cuomo and daughters talk about life during the pandemic

 Preview: In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" the New York Governor says of Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, "I think this says to everyone, this is real. You..
CBS News

Andrew Cuomo on the pandemic: “The game isn’t over; this is halftime”

 In this preview of an interview to air on “CBS Sunday Morning” October 11, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has authored a new book, “American Crisis:..
CBS News

New virus restrictions in New York spark anti-lockdown protests in Orthodox Jewish community

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions in hotspot clusters in New York. The decision has sparked backlash in the Orthodox Jewish community.
USATODAY.com

Albany, New York Albany, New York State capital city in New York, United States


New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

Niagara Falls’ new ferry boats are electric, and they’re not alone 

 Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tourists to Niagara Falls can now ride all-electric ferries past the iconic waterfalls. The two..
The Verge

Trump is promising free antibody treatments for everyone. It won’t be that simple.

 Coronavirus Trump is promising free antibody treatments for everyone. It won’t be that simple. The president is talking up the experimental therapies as the..
WorldNews

Tracy Smith (journalist) American journalist

The story of the Chicago 7 trial

 Half a century ago the U.S. government prosecuted the accused leaders of anti-Vietnam War protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, where clashes with..
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/4

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Rita Braver looks at how the careers of working mothers have faced added stress during the pandemic. Plus: Michelle..
CBS News

