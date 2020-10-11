|
Andrew Cuomo & daughters on life under lockdown
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Like so many other homes across America, the Governor's Mansion, in Albany, N.Y., has been a base for a family locked down during the COVID-19 outbreak. It's where Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his three adult daughters, Michaela, Mariah and Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, have been quarantining together. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with the Cuomo clan about giving each other support during the nation's monumental public health (and political) crisis.
