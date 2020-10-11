Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump claims he’s free of coronavirus, ready for campaign trail

Denver Post Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was ready to return to the campaign trail despite unanswered questions about his health on the eve of a Florida rally meant to kick off the stretch run before Election Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook

Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook 00:32

 Presidential nominee Joe Biden is surging past Donald Trump in the battle for the White House. With less than four weeks to go until Election Day, Biden is pulling ahead of Trump in the latest Electoral College survey. According to CNN, the Democratic presidential nominee has crossed the necessary...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Hands Out The 'Blessing' Of COVID-19 To Nine At Minnesota Rally [Video]

Trump Hands Out The 'Blessing' Of COVID-19 To Nine At Minnesota Rally

On September 18th, 2020, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Bemidji, Minnesota. Now, state health officials there say nine people who attended the event have contracted the novel..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
President Trump returning to campaign trial [Video]

President Trump returning to campaign trial

President Trump says he's preparing to return to the campaign trail, but questions surrounding his condition remain unanswered by the White House.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:39Published
Trump Set to Return to Campaigning as Biden Stumps in Nevada [Video]

Trump Set to Return to Campaigning as Biden Stumps in Nevada

Pres. Trump will head back on the campaign trail on Monday and, tomorrow, he'll host an event from the White House. Meanwhile, Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in the battleground state of Nevada...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump insists he’s free of virus, ready for campaign trail
Indian Express

President Trump eyes return to campaign trail, as questions surround his health status

 President Trump claimed Thursday night he's feeling great and ready to get back on the campaign trail, but questions remain about his health status as CDC...
CBS News


Tweets about this