Trump claims he’s free of coronavirus, ready for campaign trail
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was ready to return to the campaign trail despite unanswered questions about his health on the eve of a Florida rally meant to kick off the stretch run before Election Day.
Presidential nominee Joe Biden is surging past Donald Trump in the battle for the White House.
With less than four weeks to go until Election Day, Biden is pulling ahead of Trump in the latest Electoral College survey.
According to CNN, the Democratic presidential nominee has crossed the necessary...