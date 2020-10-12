|
Denver shooting suspect not a licensed security guard, city says
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
"If he was operating as a security guard, he was in violation of the law," The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses said.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Denver City and county in Colorado, US
Protester Shot and Killed at Denver Rally, Security Guard ArrestedA protester was killed by a security guard Saturday and now the guard has been arrested. It went down in Denver, where there were 2 rallies going on at the same..
TMZ.com
Security guard in custody after fatal shooting near dueling Denver ralliesA private security guard for a TV station was in custody as authorities probed a fatal shooting after dueling rallies in downtown Denver.
USATODAY.com
Security guard in custody after fatal shooting amid dueling protests in Denver, police sayRelated: One dead after gunfire at downtown Denver rallies; private security guard on contract by 9News in custody (Denver Post) Also: Guard in custody after man..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this