Suspect in Denver shooting near dueling rallies wasn't licensed as a security guard, officials say

Monday, 12 October 2020
Matthew Dolloff was being held Sunday without bail on suspicion of first-degree murder following the shooting that left one man dead.
 A man was shot and killed near the Denver Art Museum Saturday afternoon. A suspect is in custody, police said. A second person was initially arrested, but police later determined that second person was not affiliated with the shooting.

 A security guard hired to protect a Denver television news crew covering opposing rallies of right-wing and left-wing political activists is being held in...
 A "private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa," is a suspect in the shooting, according to a tweet from Denver police.
