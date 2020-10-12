|
Wife of Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor Is Target of Racial Slur
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, said a woman taunted her at a grocery store. Ms. Fetterman shared video of the confrontation on Twitter.
|
|
John Fetterman (politician) American politician
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
