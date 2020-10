Klobuchar: Barrett 'polar opposite' of Ginsburg Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is batting back questions on abortion, election law and other issues. In an exchange with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Barrett said she doesn't consider Roe v. Wade a "super-precedent" that can't be overruled. (Oct. 13)

