Man Charged With Murder in 1984 Killing of Jonelle Matthews
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Steven D. Pankey was arrested on Monday in Idaho and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Jonelle Matthews, whose disappearance drew national attention.
