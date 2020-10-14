Global  
 

Man Charged With Murder in 1984 Killing of Jonelle Matthews

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Man Charged With Murder in 1984 Killing of Jonelle MatthewsSteven D. Pankey was arrested on Monday in Idaho and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Jonelle Matthews, whose disappearance drew national attention.
News video: Man indicted on murder, kidnapping charges in connection with 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews

Man indicted on murder, kidnapping charges in connection with 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews 07:32

 A Weld County grand jury has indicted a former Idaho gubernatorial candidate on murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 death and disappearance of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in Greeley.

Disappearance of Jonelle Matthews American woman who dissappeared on December 20, 1984 and was murdered

Former US governor candidate charged with kidnapping, killing child decades ago

 A former long-shot US gubernatorial candidate has been indicted in the murder of Jonelle Matthews, a 12-year-old Colorado girl whose disappearance after a..
