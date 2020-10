The woman charged for calling 911 on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park earlier this year, claiming he had threatened her, made a second previously unreported...

Amy Cooper Made 2nd 911 Call to Falsely Accuse Black Bird-Watcher Prosecutors said Ms. Cooper called the police twice, saying she had not only been threatened but had been assaulted by a man in Central Park who had asked her to...

NYTimes.com 2 hours ago