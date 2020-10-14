‘Dexter’ Limited Series Revival Set at Showtime With Michael C Hall Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Showtime is bringing back everyone’s favorite serial killer-turned-lumberjack. The pay cable network ordered a 10-episode limited series revival of “Dexter” with Michael C. Hall reprising his role as Dexter Morgan.



Clyde Phillips is returning as showrunner for the 10-episode limited run that is tentatively scheduled to premiere next fall. Phillips ran the show through its first four, and much more celebrated, seasons when the series was routinely nominated for Emmy awards, including Best Drama. “Dexter” cycled through showrunners after Phillips’ departure.



“Dexter” ran for eight seasons in total, though it has been panned for its series finale that ended with Michael C. Hall’s serial killer living out a life in solitude as a lumberjack, following the death of his sister, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter). Phillips revealed later on that he initially had a much different idea for the show’s ending.



*Also Read:* 'Shameless' Final Season Gets December Premiere Date



The series was initially based on Jeff Lindsey’s novel, “Darkly Dreaming Dexter.”



“‘Dexter’ is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Showtime president of entertainment Gary Levine. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”



Produced by Showtime, “Dexter” is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.



