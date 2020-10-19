Regina Hall Signs First-Look Deal With Showtime Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Showtime has signed a first-look TV deal with “Black Monday” star Regina Hall.



Hall will develop and produce TV projects under her production company RH Negative. Already in the works is a one-hour special that Hall will star in and executive produce.



Showtime recently renewed “Black Monday” for a third season. Along with her starring role on the dark comedy, Hall will star in and executive produce the film “Masters” and star in Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” adaptation. She can next be seen in “Breaking News in Yuba County,” set for release January 29.



*Also Read:* Stephen Colbert Sets Another Live Election Night Special at Showtime



“I am excited to call Showtime home,” Hall said. “Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories.”



“Regina is an undeniable and brilliant force in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president, scripted programming, Showtime Networks Inc.. “She is one of the most dynamic and fearless actors of our generation and in her work on ‘Black Monday,’ she hilariously destroys every scene she’s in. We are thrilled at Showtime to continue and expand our relationship with Regina as a producer and eager to get to work on what promises to be an ambitious slate.”



