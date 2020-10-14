Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill Join Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’

The Wrap Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill Join Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley join previously announced Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan in Adam McKay’s comedy “Don’t Look Up,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

McKay will write and direct the film that has a budget of $75 million. The story follows two scientists who discover that a meteor will strike our planet in six months, and they must warn a population that is unreceptive. Lawrence and DiCaprio will play the two scientists.

McKay will also produce via his label, Hyperobject, alongside partner Kevin Messick. He plans to begin principal photography next month in Boston, subject to COVID-19 shooting protocols.

*Also Read:* Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Production Company Signs First-Look Film Deal at Sony

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Films, said in a statement: “Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”

McKay’s most recent feature, “Vice,” earned eight Academy Award nominations. In 2016, he won the Academy Award, BAFTA and WGA for Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Big Short.” He also wrote the screenplay for “Ant-Man” and “Get Hard,” and directed films like “Step Brothers,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and “The Other Guys.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Paul Rudd Downplays Rumor He Was in the Mix for 'Titanic' and Told Leonardo DiCaprio to Take the Role (Video)

Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Signs First-Look Deal With Apple

Barry Jenkins to Write Feature Adaptation of 'Virunga' Doc Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio at Netflix
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep join Adam McKay's 'Don’t Look Up'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep join Adam McKay's 'Don’t Look Up' 00:53

 Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet are set to star in Adam McKay's disaster comedy Don’t Look Up.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Wolf of Wall Street Movie (2013) - Clip with Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio - Only short skirts [Video]

The Wolf of Wall Street Movie (2013) - Clip with Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio - Only short skirts

The Wolf of Wall Street Movie (2013) - Clip with Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio - Scene from the film: Only short skirts Plot synopsis: Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

"Don't Look Up" - cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley

 *Release date :* TBA 2020 *Synopsis :* "Don't Look Up" tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn ...
AceShowbiz

Ariana Grande & Timothee Chalamet Join Jennifer Lawrence In 'Don't Look Up'

 As if the Ariana Grande news couldn’t get better – she is heading back to acting! It was just announced that the 27-year-old singer and actress has joined...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Tweets about this

stream7MOTS

minlittlesuga⁷ RT @NetflixFilm: The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic: 💫Leonardo DiCaprio joins 💫Jennifer Lawrence & 💫Rob Morgan al… 3 seconds ago

theunixnews

The Unix RT @DiscussingFilm: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Himesh Patel join Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Rob Morgan in… 1 minute ago

theunixnews

The Unix RT @DiscussingFilm: Additionally, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley are all set to have cameos in… 1 minute ago

JungleeGee

seven RT @OnlyInBOS: A Netflix comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Matth… 2 minutes ago

henrynunes_

henruu RT @SeriesTWBZ: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande e Cate Blanchett se juntaram a Jennifer Lawre… 4 minutes ago

Laramirandaboo

Lara RT @caladanchalamet: LEONARDO DICAPRIO TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET KID CUDI MERYL STREEP JONAH HILL ARIANA GRANDE CATE BLANCHETT HIMESH PATEL MATTHEW… 6 minutes ago