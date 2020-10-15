Global  
 

YouTube cracks down on QAnon and other conspiracy videos

CBS News Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
YouTube has tightened rules on QAnon and other conspiracy content "used to justify real-world violence."
Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Uploaded Video of Himself Being Racist | THR News [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Uploaded Video of Himself Being Racist | THR News

Rudy Giuliani accidentally uploaded a video of himself to YouTube on Wednesday night, in which President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is seen to mock Asians in a racist manner.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:16Published

YouTube won’t ban QAnon content, but will remove videos that could promote violence

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

YouTube is the latest Silicon Valley company to update its moderation policies around the fringe theory QAnon,..
The Verge
Coronavirus Update: YouTube ने 2 लाख वीडियो को किया बैन, कोरोनावायर [Video]

Coronavirus Update: YouTube ने 2 लाख वीडियो को किया बैन, कोरोनावायर

दुनिया के सबसे बड़े वीडियो प्लेटफॉर्म यूट्यूब ने कोरोना वायरस महामारी काल में वैक्सीन को लेकर गलत जानकारी देने वाले कंटेंट के खिलाफ सख्त एक्शन लेने का फैसला किया है।यूट्यूब ने कहा है कि 2 लाख वीडियो को प्लेटफॉर्म से हटाया जा चुका है। इन सभी वीडियो के जरिए कोरोना संक्रमण से जुड़ी गलत जानकारी फैलाई जा रही थी। पूरी दुनिया में कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन बनाने की कवायद जारी है।ऐसे में कोरोना वैक्सीन के मुद्दे को ट्रेंडिंग में देखते हुए कई यूट्यूबर गलत और झूठी जानकारी भी दे रहे हैं।इस मामले पर यूट्यूब का कहना है कि वह अपने प्लैटफॉर्म पर ऐसे कंटेंट प्रतिबंधित करेगा जिनमें कोविड-19 वैक्सीन के बारे में गलत जानकारी हो

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:16Published
YouTube to remove videos with COVID-19 vaccine misinformation [Video]

YouTube to remove videos with COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Video sharing platform YouTube announced on Wednesday that it will remove videos containing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. According to The Verge, YouTube announced that the content about a vaccine that contradicts information from health experts or the World Health Organisation won't be permitted. Farshad Shadloo, a YouTube spokesman, said in an email, "A COVID-19 vaccine may be imminent, therefore we're ensuring we have the right policies in place to be able to remove misinformation related to a COVID-19 vaccine." That could include false claims that vaccines implant microchips in people's bodies, for example, or that they cause infertility. Both rumors are untrue. The new guidelines are an expansion of YouTube's existing COVID-19 Medical Misinformation Policy, which doesn't allow videos that falsely suggest the coronavirus doesn't exist, that discourage mainstream medical care for the disease, or that say the virus is not contagious. The highly contagious virus does exist, and alternative, unproven remedies can be dangerous. The Verge reported that YouTube has demonetised videos that promoted anti-vaccination information in 2019.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

How real-world violence led Facebook to overturn its most controversial policy

 Illustration by Alex Castro / Th

**I.**

The biggest trend at platforms this month is changing your mind. Facebook belatedly banned QAnon...
The Verge

What's behind the rise of QAnon in the UK?

 How one woman helped spread a conspiracy theory across Britain.
BBC News

Facebook approves 200 dangerous QAnon conspiracy adverts

 Facebook pushed adverts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory into its users' feeds as many as 2.4 million times from March through August, profiting from the..
New Zealand Herald

