Houston Rockets GM Whose Tweet Angered China Resigning
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, whose Twitter post last year in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters resulted in China yanking NBA games off state TV and criticism from the NBA team's owner and others including LeBron James, will resign from his post...
