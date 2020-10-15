Global  
 

Houston Rockets GM Whose Tweet Angered China Resigning

Newsmax Thursday, 15 October 2020
Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, whose Twitter post last year in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters resulted in China yanking NBA games off state TV and criticism from the NBA team's owner and others including LeBron James, will resign from his post...
China to Resume Airing NBA Games

 After a year hiatus, China's CCTV will televise Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which will take place Friday night in the U.S., ESPN reports. The state-run network...
Newsmax


