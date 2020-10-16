|
Trump predicts 'red wave' of voting in Florida
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is predicting a "red wave" of Republican voting in Florida. (Oct. 16)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Hope Hicks shares stage with Trump after virus bouts
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
Watch live: Trump holds rallies in Florida and GeorgiaRecent polls have indicated Biden has gained as much as a 20-point lead over Mr. Trump among seniors.
CBS News
In reversal, Trump approves California's request for wildfire reliefMore than 9,000 firefighters are still actively fighting 12 major and eight minor fires across the state.
CBS News
Trump was warned Giuliani was target of Russian disinformation campaignRobert O'Brien warned the president of the Russian disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Joe Biden.
CBS News
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Local doctor optimistic Florida sunshine could help us avoid the COVID-19 surge hitting the Midwest
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:33Published
Trump: NBC's Guthrie was 'going crazy'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Former Republican lawmaker charged with assaulting poll worker in North CarolinaGary Pendleton, a 73-year-old former state lawmaker, said he had pushed an early voting official who he says blocked his pathway to enter a polling site.
USATODAY.com
Republican Governor casts write-in ballot for Ronald Reagan"I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I'd like to see in office," Hogan told the Washington Post.
CBS News
How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan writes in Ronald Reagan rather than vote for Trump"I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I'd like to see in office," Gov. Hogan told The Washington Post Friday.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this