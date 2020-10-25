Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obama, Biden Accuse Trump Of Massive ‘Screw-Up’ In Handling Of COVID Pandemic

Eurasia Review Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Former US president Barack Obama and his vice president Joe Biden, the current Democratic candidate for the Nov. 3 presidential election, have accused Donald Trump of a massive screw-up in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their remarks came on Saturday as a record number of 55,537 new cases were reported and 562 died...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Joe Biden Accuses President Trump Of Failing American People In Coronavirus Pandemic

Joe Biden Accuses President Trump Of Failing American People In Coronavirus Pandemic 01:53

 Matt Petrillo reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ivanka & Jared Anniversary Message Falls Flat Amid COVID-19 [Video]

Ivanka & Jared Anniversary Message Falls Flat Amid COVID-19

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s anniversary post received backlash online. Kushner, an adviser to the president, played a key role in the administration’s coronavirus pandemic failures.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:54Published
White House Signals Defeat On COVID-19 [Video]

White House Signals Defeat On COVID-19

“We’re not going to control the pandemic.” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows acknowledged that the Trump administration won’t try to stop the coronavirus spread.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:31Published
Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak [Video]

Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Joe Biden and Barack Obama slam Trump Covid-19 response, president stays optimistic

 An energised Joe Biden and Barack Obama have accused Donald Trump of a massive screw-up in his handling of the coronavirus, but the US president remained...
News24


Tweets about this