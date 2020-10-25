Obama, Biden Accuse Trump Of Massive ‘Screw-Up’ In Handling Of COVID Pandemic
Sunday, 25 October 2020 () Former US president Barack Obama and his vice president Joe Biden, the current Democratic candidate for the Nov. 3 presidential election, have accused Donald Trump of a massive screw-up in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Their remarks came on Saturday as a record number of 55,537 new cases were reported and 562 died...
Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting..