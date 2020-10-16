‘The Empty Man’ Will Find You in Trailer for James Badge Dale Horror Film (Video) Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Move over Bloody Mary and Candyman.



Disney just dropped the trailer for “The Empty Man” — a mystical, horrifying entity that is summoned if you find an empty bottle on a bridge, blow into it and think of him. On the first night, you hear him. On the second night, you see him.



“And on the third night,” a teen asks his creepy young friend who wishes to summon him. “Well on the third night he finds you.”



That’s the setup for “The Empty Man,” a horror film based on the Boom! Studios graphic novels that opens this month. James Badge Dale plays a retired cop who investigates a group of teens in a Midwestern town who try to summon The Empty Man, only for locals to mysteriously disappear and put other peoples’ lives in danger.



*Also Read:* Deon Taylor to Direct Remake of Vietnamese Horror Film 'The Housemaid'



David Prior directs the film based on a screenplay he wrote based on Cullen Bunn’s graphic novel. It’s an eerily simple-looking horror film opening just in time for Halloween, and 20th Century Studios will actually open the film in theaters on October 23, moving up on the schedule after other Disney titles were shuffled from the release calendar and pushed out of 2021.



Also starring in “The Empty Man” are Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova. The film is produced by Ross Richie and Stephen Christy.



Check out the first trailer for “The Empty Man” above, and let him find you.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Hocus Pocus' and 12 Other Old Hits That Made Big Bucks Again in Theaters in 2020 (Photos)



Here Are All the Studio Movies Still Scheduled to Open in Theaters in 2020 (For Now)



Pixar's 'Soul' to Skip US Theaters for Christmas Day Disney+ Debut Move over Bloody Mary and Candyman.Disney just dropped the trailer for “The Empty Man” — a mystical, horrifying entity that is summoned if you find an empty bottle on a bridge, blow into it and think of him. On the first night, you hear him. On the second night, you see him.“And on the third night,” a teen asks his creepy young friend who wishes to summon him. “Well on the third night he finds you.”That’s the setup for “The Empty Man,” a horror film based on the Boom! Studios graphic novels that opens this month. James Badge Dale plays a retired cop who investigates a group of teens in a Midwestern town who try to summon The Empty Man, only for locals to mysteriously disappear and put other peoples’ lives in danger.*Also Read:* Deon Taylor to Direct Remake of Vietnamese Horror Film 'The Housemaid'David Prior directs the film based on a screenplay he wrote based on Cullen Bunn’s graphic novel. It’s an eerily simple-looking horror film opening just in time for Halloween, and 20th Century Studios will actually open the film in theaters on October 23, moving up on the schedule after other Disney titles were shuffled from the release calendar and pushed out of 2021.Also starring in “The Empty Man” are Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova. The film is produced by Ross Richie and Stephen Christy.Check out the first trailer for “The Empty Man” above, and let him find you.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Hocus Pocus' and 12 Other Old Hits That Made Big Bucks Again in Theaters in 2020 (Photos)Here Are All the Studio Movies Still Scheduled to Open in Theaters in 2020 (For Now)Pixar's 'Soul' to Skip US Theaters for Christmas Day Disney+ Debut 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Teaser Trailer - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published The Empty Man movie (2020) - James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada 01:29 The Empty Man movie - Official Trailer - 20th Century Studios - Plot synopsis: 20th Century Studios' THE EMPTY MAN is a supernatural horror film based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Empty Man - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the horror movie The Empty Man, based on Cullen Bunn and Vanesa R. Del Rey's graphic novel by the same name. It stars James Badge Dale, Samantha Logan, Stephen Root,.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago Chuck Berry The Original King Of Rock 'n' Roll Documentary movie



Chuck Berry The Original King Of Rock 'n' Roll Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this highly anticipated, OFFICIAL Fully Authorized feature documentary , the absolute instigator of Rock.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:42 Published 2 weeks ago INSIDE METAL BAY AREA GODFATHERS Documentary movie



INSIDE METAL BAY AREA GODFATHERS Documentary movie trailer HD - INSIDE METAL: BAY AREA GODFATHERS is the 4th title of the INSIDE METAL documentary series and will be available on DVD and Digital.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

